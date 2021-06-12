Putin hopes Biden less impulsive than Trump

 
WASHINGTON: Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced hope Friday that Joe Biden will be less impulsive than his predecessor Donald Trump ahead of his first summit with the new US leader.

In an interview with NBC News, Putin described Biden as a "career man" who spent his life in politics after the "colorful" Trump.

"It is my great hope that, yes, there are some advantages, some disadvantages, but there will not be any impulse-based movements on behalf of the sitting US president," he said, according to a translation by NBC News.

Biden plans to raise a range of US complaints, including over purported Russian election interference and hacking, in the summit with Putin on Wednesday in Geneva at the end of the new president´s first foreign trip.

Putin had openly admitted that in the 2016 vote he supported Trump, who had voiced admiration for the Russian leader and notoriously at their first summit appeared to accept his denials of election interference.

Biden has said he is under no illusions about Putin and has described him as "a killer" in light of a series of high-profile deaths including of Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov.

Asked if he is "a killer," Putin said the term was part of "macho behavior" common in Hollywood.

Such discourse "is part of US political culture where it´s considered normal. By the way, not here, it is not considered normal here," he said.

