10 killed due to heavy rains, strong winds in different areas of Pakistan

Five people were killed in KP, three lost their lives in Balochistan, while two died in Punjab.

Due to river erosion, Gilgit Road leading to Chitral and Upper Chitral has been closed for traffic to avoid any untoward incidents.

Heavy rains in the Barkhan district of Balochistan have caused flooding in local streams and cut off the city's land connection with rural areas.

Strong winds uprooted trees and signboards in different cities of Punjab as well.

Ten people have lost their lives in different accidents owing to heavy rains and winds in different parts of the country.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), five people were killed and six others were left injured due to torrential rains in the upper areas of the provinces. Among those killed, four hailed from Mansehra while one belonged to Torghar District.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed regret over the loss of life due to rains. Speaking to journalists in Peshawar, he prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased as well as the speedy recovery of the wounded.

"Rescue and concerned district administration should ensure timely relief to the victims," the CM directed.



Meanwhile, three people, including a woman, were killed due to electrocution as lightning strike different parts of Balochistan's Kohlu district.

Strong winds uprooted trees and signboards in different cities of Punjab as well. Two motorcyclists were killed when a factory wall collapsed on Samundri Road in Faisalabad.