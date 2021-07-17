 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jul 17 2021
By
Web Desk

UAE’s Etihad extends flight suspension from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh till July 31

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 17, 2021

A plane of Etihad airline.
A plane of Etihad airline. 

  • Suspension of flights from South Asia to UAE extended till July 31.
  • Etihad says suspension may be extended further.
  • Diplomats, UAE nationals and Golden Visa holders are exempt from suspension.

ABU DHABI: Etihad Airlines has extended its flight suspension from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh till July 31, it emerged Friday.

According to Gulf media, the UAE national carrier has informed its users on social media about the extension in flight suspension by the authorities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At the moment, the suspension to travel from Pakistan is till 31st of July and may be extended,” Etihad told a social media user from Pakistan asking about the cancellation of his Lahore-Abu Dhabi-Toronto flight which was scheduled on July 28.

Related items

“A search on the website for flights to the UAE from Mumbai, Karachi, Dhaka throws up a message, informing passengers about the July 31, 2021 date,” Khaleej Times reported.

"The only exemptions are if you are a diplomat or a UAE national or a Golden Visa holder. Your PCR test in this case must be taken a maximum of 48 hours before your flight departure," the airline said.

Earlier, the Abu Dhabi-headquartered carrier had informed passengers on social media that the flight suspension from the three countries to the UAE capital would be extended until July 21.

The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority has not announced an end date to the flight suspensions.

More From Pakistan:

Dasu incident: Pakistan, China agree to complete investigation soon

Dasu incident: Pakistan, China agree to complete investigation soon
Pakistan records 2,783 fresh coronavirus infections, active cases top 45,000

Pakistan records 2,783 fresh coronavirus infections, active cases top 45,000
COVID-19 situation in Karachi spinning out of control

COVID-19 situation in Karachi spinning out of control
Karachi weather on Saturday forcecast as partly cloudy with chances of isolated rain

Karachi weather on Saturday forcecast as partly cloudy with chances of isolated rain
President of Pakistan Arif Alvi is now on TikTok

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi is now on TikTok
AJK election commission directs Ali Amin Gandapur to leave region

AJK election commission directs Ali Amin Gandapur to leave region
UHS Lahore announces first-year BDS results

UHS Lahore announces first-year BDS results
Barring any 'fog' in July, PML-N will win AJK election: Maryam Nawaz

Barring any 'fog' in July, PML-N will win AJK election: Maryam Nawaz
NAB Karachi recommends investigations against Sindh govt officers

NAB Karachi recommends investigations against Sindh govt officers
READ: PMA's guidelines on how to stay healthy this monsoon season

READ: PMA's guidelines on how to stay healthy this monsoon season
US, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan to establish quadrilateral platform 'to enhance regional connectivity'

US, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan to establish quadrilateral platform 'to enhance regional connectivity'
Court grants FIA physical remand of three in forged NIC case

Court grants FIA physical remand of three in forged NIC case

Latest

view all