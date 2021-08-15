 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Aug 15 2021
By
AFP

Afghan soldiers numbering 84 flee to Uzbekistan as Taliban continue onslaught

By
AFP

Sunday Aug 15, 2021

Afghan National Army soldiers march during a ceremony at a military base in the Guzara district of Herat province, October 11, 2020. Photo: AFP
Afghan National Army soldiers march during a ceremony at a military base in the Guzara district of Herat province, October 11, 2020. Photo: AFP

  • Uzbekistan troops arrest Afghan soldiers for crossing border. 
  • Detained Afghan soldiers given food, temporary accommodation and medical treatment. 
  • Afghan forces have retreated to the country's borders with Uzbekistan, Tajikistan ever since Taliban offensive gathered steam. 

As the Taliban continue their swift operations and take more territories, 84 Afghanistan soldiers crossed into neighbouring Uzbekistan. 

Uzbekistan said border troops had arrested the "violators of the state border" and that authorities held "talks with the Afghan side" about their return to Afghanistan.

Related items

Uzbekistan provided the detained Afghan soldiers with food, temporary accommodation and medical treatment, the Uzbek foreign ministry said in a statement.

It also noted "an accumulation of military personnel of the Afghan government forces" on the Afghan side of the bridge at the Termez-Hairatan border crossing.

"Measures are being taken to provide humanitarian assistance to these persons," the statement said without offering details.

The Taliban on Saturday seized the northern stronghold Mazar-i-Sharif, which is around 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Uzbekistan by road.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had visited the city just three days earlier.

With the group's claim to capture Jalalabad confirmed by residents early on Sunday, Kabul is now the only major city under Afghan government control.

Afghan forces have retreated over the country's borders with Central Asian states Uzbekistan and Tajikistan on several occasions since the Taliban began a sweeping advance amid the pullout of US forces in May.

More From World:

Taliban capture Jalalabad unopposed, close in on Kabul

Taliban capture Jalalabad unopposed, close in on Kabul
Haiti searches for survivors after quake kills at least 304

Haiti searches for survivors after quake kills at least 304
US can make no difference if Afghan military will not defend own country: Biden

US can make no difference if Afghan military will not defend own country: Biden
Saudi Arab allows non-Saudis to buy single property

Saudi Arab allows non-Saudis to buy single property

Taliban capture Mazar-i-Sharif city in north Afghanistan, draw closer to Kabul

Taliban capture Mazar-i-Sharif city in north Afghanistan, draw closer to Kabul
WATCH: London's Tower Bridge gets stuck open for 2nd time in a year

WATCH: London's Tower Bridge gets stuck open for 2nd time in a year
Amid calls for resignation, Ashraf Ghani says consultations underway to end Afghan war

Amid calls for resignation, Ashraf Ghani says consultations underway to end Afghan war
Rapid Taliban gains trigger internal backlash for Biden administration

Rapid Taliban gains trigger internal backlash for Biden administration
Taliban just 50kms away from Kabul

Taliban just 50kms away from Kabul
Kabul not facing 'imminent threat': Pentagon

Kabul not facing 'imminent threat': Pentagon
5 killed as Britain sees first mass shooting in 11 years

5 killed as Britain sees first mass shooting in 11 years
IMF says too soon to predict economic spillover to Pakistan as it 'carefully' watches Afghanistan

IMF says too soon to predict economic spillover to Pakistan as it 'carefully' watches Afghanistan

Latest

view all