 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Aug 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Overseas Pakistanis 'biggest asset for Pakistan': PM Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 27, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan attends Apna ghar programme inauguration ceremony as cheif guest. Photo Geo News
Prime Minister Imran Khan attends Apna ghar programme inauguration ceremony as cheif guest. Photo Geo News 

  • PM Imran Khan regrets Pakistan didn't benefit from overseas Pakistanis.
  • Overseas Pakistanis sent the biggest amount of foreign exchange to Pakistan to help stabilise the national kitty, says PM Imran Khan.
  • The premier terms corruption the "biggest hurdle in the way of investments in Pakistan". 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that overseas Pakistanis are "the biggest asset for the country."

“Unfortunately, we [Pakistan] couldn’t benefit from this asset,” said PM Imran Khan.

The premier, while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Apna Ghar programme as the chief guest, said that he has witnessed overseas Pakistanis progressing.

He said that overseas Pakistanis sent the biggest amount of foreign exchange to Pakistan to help stabilise the national kitty.

Related items

PM Imran Khan added that the technical expertise of overseas Pakistanis had to be welcomed in Pakistan but that couldn’t be done due to several hurdles.

"It is difficult to change things all of a sudden but we are trying our best to do that," he assured the overseas Pakistani community.

The premier said that land grabbers operating in Pakistan "illegally occupied plots that overseas Pakistanis had bought in the country."

He further stated that corruption is the "biggest hurdle in the way of investments in Pakistan" because the people who are used to a corruption-free environment cannot work in a country having a racket of corrupt individuals.

“Nonetheless, we will try to provide safety to the investors by bringing improvements in the system,” the premier promised.

Sharing his views on the difference between import and export, PM Khan said that this difference can be removed with similar short-term schemes.

More From Pakistan:

Police ready sketch of man who harassed woman on rickshaw in Lahore

Police ready sketch of man who harassed woman on rickshaw in Lahore
Pakistan issuing 21-day transit visas to people coming from Afghanistan: Sheikh Rasheed

Pakistan issuing 21-day transit visas to people coming from Afghanistan: Sheikh Rasheed
All schools in Sindh to reopen on August 30

All schools in Sindh to reopen on August 30
'Something can happen' at Afghanistan border 'but we are ready': DG ISPR

'Something can happen' at Afghanistan border 'but we are ready': DG ISPR
PM Imran Khan writes letter to Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif for appointment of ECP members

PM Imran Khan writes letter to Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif for appointment of ECP members
No justice for Nazima, who was brutally killed by her husband

No justice for Nazima, who was brutally killed by her husband
Police baton-charge protesting doctors in Lahore; PMC reschedules NLE exam

Police baton-charge protesting doctors in Lahore; PMC reschedules NLE exam
Deadly Karachi chemical factory fire kills 17 labourers

Deadly Karachi chemical factory fire kills 17 labourers
Lahore: Rickshaw driver, others allegedly gangrape woman at gunpoint

Lahore: Rickshaw driver, others allegedly gangrape woman at gunpoint
Pakistan disappointed over UK’s decision to keep it on travel red list

Pakistan disappointed over UK’s decision to keep it on travel red list
The Pakistani men speaking up against victim-blaming

The Pakistani men speaking up against victim-blaming
Opposing the domestic violence bill: Is violence necessary to keep the family structure?

Opposing the domestic violence bill: Is violence necessary to keep the family structure?

Latest

view all