In Qatar, British foreign secretary highlights need to engage with Taliban

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab speaks during a joint news conference with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Doha, Qatar, September 2, 2021. — Reuters/Hamad l Mohammed

Qatar talking with Taliban and working with Turkey to restart operations at Kabul airport, says Qatar foreign minister.

“It is not a task for Turkey and Qatar to undertake on their own," says Turkish foreign minister.

We have to ensure the Taliban are held accountable for their pledge to set up an inclusive government, says British foreign secretary.

DOHA: British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday said that there is a need to engage with the Taliban on Afghanistan.



Raab's remarks came during a joint press conference with Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

Raab is currently in Qatar visiting housing for refugees evacuated from Afghanistan after the Taliban swept to power last month.

The Qatari Foreign Minister said that Qatar was talking with the Taliban and working with Turkey for potential technical support to restart operations at Kabul airport.

"We are engaging with them [Taliban], engaging also with Turkey if they can provide any technical assistance on that front. Hopefully in the next few days, there will be some good news," Al-Thani said.

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab hold a joint news conference in Doha, Qatar, September 2, 2021. — Reuters/Hamad l Mohammed

"There is no clear indication when [the airport] is going to be fully operational yet. We remain hopeful that we will be able to operate it as soon as possible," he added.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in Ankara that under current conditions Kabul airport could handle military aircraft for evacuation flights, however, security and other conditions would need to be met for commercial flights.



“It is not a task for Turkey and Qatar to undertake on their own," Cavusoglu said, calling for international coordination and warning of a possible migration wave from Afghanistan.

The Taliban seized control of the Afghan capital Kabul last month, but have yet to name an administration or reveal how they intend to govern.

Raab said he had discussed with Qatari officials ensuring Afghanistan does not harbour terrorism in the future, preventing a humanitarian crisis, preserving regional stability, and holding the Taliban accountable for their pledge to set up a more inclusive government.

"Our commitment on the part of the United Kingdom to Afghanistan remains. We need to adjust to the new reality," Raab told reporters.

"Our immediate priority is to secure the safe passage of the remaining British nationals, the Afghans who worked for the United Kingdom, and others who may be at the most risk," he said, adding that he would be talking to regional leaders about securing safe passage through third countries.

Britain has moved its Afghanistan embassy from Kabul to the Qatari capital Doha.



