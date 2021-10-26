West Indies name women's squad for Pakistan tour

— Photo courtesy Cricket West Indies

ST JOHN’S: Cricket West Indies (CWI) women’s selection panel today named a 15-member squad and three reserves for the three-match One Day International (ODI) series against the Pakistan women's squad and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 in Zimbabwe.



According to a statement issued by CWI, three players will also be travelling with the squads as reserves.

The touring squad sees a return for Shemaine Campbelle who missed the home series against Pakistan and South Africa due to injury.



Campbelle impressed the selectors and coaches in the lone practice match before departure, by striking a century in 107 deliveries, which included 12 fours and a six.



Also returning to the squad is captain Stafanie Taylor, who missed the recent series against South Africa in Antigua.

Lead Selector Ann Browne-John said: “The upcoming Pakistan series and World Cup qualifiers are crucial as the team works towards participation in the Cricket World Cup in 2022."

"It is important to note that Shemaine Campbelle is once again fit and available after being away through injury. She is one of the senior players and has shown herself to be one of the premier wicket-keepers in the world. She scored runs in the practice match since her return,” Browne-John added.



The selector said that the captain, Stafanie Taylor, who missed the South Africa Series is also back which also serves to strengthen both the batting and bowling.



"The squad has a mix of senior and developing players and particular mention must be made of two young players, Qiana Joseph and Rashada Williams, who had very encouraging series against South Africa and hopefully they will go from strength to strength,” she said.



The West Indies women are due to arrive in Pakistan on November 1 for three ODIs from November 8 to 14, scheduled to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.



The squad will travel directly to Zimbabwe after the ODI Series for the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021 from November 21 to December 5.



They will be one of ten teams, along with Pakistan, aiming to secure one of three qualifying places for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand in February 2022.

The West Indies women last toured Pakistan in January 2019 for three T20 Internationals in Karachi.

Full squad



Stafanie Taylor (captain)

Anisa Mohammed (vice-captain)

Aaliyah Alleyne

Shemaine Campbelle

Shamilia Connell

Deandra Dottin

Sheneta Grimmond

Chinelle Henry

Qiana Joseph

Kycia Knight

Kyshona Knight

Hayley Matthews

Chedean Nation

Shakera Selman

Rashada Williams

Travelling Reserves

Cherry Ann Fraser

Shabika Gajnabi

Karishma Ramharack

Full match schedule



1st ODI – 8 November at National Stadium, Karachi

2nd ODI – 11 November at National Stadium, Karachi

3rd ODI – 14 November at National Stadium, Karachi

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers — Zimbabwe

21 November - 5 December