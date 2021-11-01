PM Imran Khan to announce 'Mega Relief Package' as inflation surges

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a meeting. Photo: Prime Minister's Office.

10mn people to benefit from prime minister's package.

Meeting discusses action plan to deal with the country's energy issues.

PTI core committee discusses issues related to ECP.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce a "Mega Relief Package" soon for the masses to help out nearly 10 million people who are suffering under the weight of rising inflation.

In a media talk after the PTI core committee meeting today, the information minister said two major agendas, including a mega package to control inflation and upcoming local government elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, came under discussion.

Other than that, Fawad Chaudhry said the core committee expressed concerns over the constant increase in fuel prices at the international market.

"Though, the government has taken numerous steps to prevent its impact from passing on to the masses, but "the concerning thing is that as to how long will it be controlled," he added.

The meeting also discussed an action plan to deal with the country's energy issues, he added.

“There has been confusion that either the elections of mayors of cities and districts in Punjab would be held directly or indirectly.

"It has been decided that the elections will be held in a direct way and the cities will elect their own mayors through direct elections,” the minister said while divulging details about the upcoming local government polls in the two provinces.

“This was the promise made by the prime minister to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from the very first day that he would ensure direct democracy.

"Now, its preparations are in final stages,” he maintained.

Fawad said the process for nomination of candidates for local bodies’ elections would start soon as all the preparations had been finalised in that regard while party workers, especially in Punjab, were told to mobilise political workers.

Likewise, the campaign for the local bodies’ election was also being run in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The core committee also discussed issues pertaining to the Election Commission of Pakistan, including the notices served upon him and the Minister for Railways Azam Swati, and called for their withdrawal.