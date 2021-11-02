 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Karan Johar dubs Shah Rukh Khan 'unmatchable father, rock solid husband' on birthday

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 02, 2021

Karan Johar dubs Shah Rukh Khan unmatchable father, rock solid husband on birthday
Karan Johar dubs Shah Rukh Khan 'unmatchable father, rock solid husband' on birthday

Indian filmmaker Karan Johar is showering love on Shah Rukh Khan on the star's birthday.

As Shah Rukh turns 56 today, Johar is touching on the exceptionally kind human being that the Raees actor is.

"I met him on the sets of Karan Arjun for the first time …. I tagged along with my father to hang out with Kajol… not realising i was going to meet a man who would go on to shape my life , my career and my very being ….his charisma and intelligence is a globally known fact … but I have the privilege of witnessing his humanity and heart… an unmatchable father … a rock solid husband … a loving brother and an indispensable friend ….," said Karan Johar in his lengthy birthday post.

He continued, "He is all that and so much more …Love you so much Bhai … may every Mannat of yours get answered and the abundant love you rightfully deserve keep coming your way….  Happy birthday!

Karan and SRK have worked in a number of films together, including My Name Is Khan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.


More From Showbiz:

Iqra Aziz pens love note for Yasir Hussain: 'So proud to be your wife'

Iqra Aziz pens love note for Yasir Hussain: 'So proud to be your wife'
Deepika Padukone, Sheheryar Munawar bond over dinner in Dubai: See Photo

Deepika Padukone, Sheheryar Munawar bond over dinner in Dubai: See Photo
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's newborn Vamika faces malicious threats after Shami defense

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's newborn Vamika faces malicious threats after Shami defense
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan’s PDA-filled selfie with wife goes viral

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan’s PDA-filled selfie with wife goes viral
Akshay Kumar drops exciting dance number from Sooryavanshi: Watch Teaser Here

Akshay Kumar drops exciting dance number from Sooryavanshi: Watch Teaser Here
Aryan Khan, family celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s 56th birthday in Alibaug

Aryan Khan, family celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s 56th birthday in Alibaug
Saif Ali Khan gives son Taimur shooting lessons in viral pictures: See Photos

Saif Ali Khan gives son Taimur shooting lessons in viral pictures: See Photos
Salman Khan shows 'happy exterior, he is lonely': Antim co-star

Salman Khan shows 'happy exterior, he is lonely': Antim co-star
King Khan turns 56: Twitter celebrates the stardom of Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan turns 56: Twitter celebrates the stardom of Shah Rukh Khan
Amitabh Bachchan becomes 1st Indian celeb to join NFT frenzy

Amitabh Bachchan becomes 1st Indian celeb to join NFT frenzy
Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra deletes his social media accounts

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra deletes his social media accounts
Nawazuddin Siddiqui drops out from acting in streaming shows

Nawazuddin Siddiqui drops out from acting in streaming shows

Latest

view all