Govt promotes 31 officers, inlcuding PM Shehbaz's pricnipal secretary

ISLAMABAD: The federal government approved the promotion of more than two dozen public servants from grade 21 to 22, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's principal secretary, Syed Tauqir Shah.

The decision was taken during a High Powered Selection Board Meeting today, with the prime minister in the chair, a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat said Wednesday.

During the meeting, the board approved the promotion of 31 officers from Pakistan Administrative Services, Foreign Service of Pakistan, Pakistan Custom Service, Inland Revenue Service, Pakistan Railways Group, Information Group, Commerce and Trade Group, Military Land and Cantonment Group, and Intelligence Bureau.

The board will also meet tomorrow to consider the promotions of other services and groups.

Following are the names of officers who have been promoted:

Pakistan Administrative Services

Dr Rashid Mansoor

Dr Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah

Dr Ismet Tahira

Bushra Aman

Zulifiqar Haider Khan

Naveed Allauddin

Hamid Yaqoob

Dr Iftikhar Ali Shalwani

Syed Zafar Ali Shah

Farhan Aziz Khawaja

Dr Fakhar-e-Alam Irfan

Capt (retd) Saif Anjum

Dr Muhammad Usman Chachar

Aizaz Aslam Dar

Naveed Ahmad Shaikh

Sarah Saeed

Jawad Paul

Imdad Ullah Bosal

Foreign Service of Pakistan

Mazhar Javed

Sardar Shuja Alam

Babar Amin

Pakistan Customs Service

Suraiya Ahmed Butt

Dr Ahmad Mujtaba Memon

Inland Revenue Service

Amir Ali Khan Talpur

Dr Faiz Illahi Memon

Asim Ahmed

Pakistan Railways (C&T) Group

Zafar Zaman Ranjha

Information Group

Saeed Javed

Commerce and Trade Group

Syed Rafeo Bashir Shah

Military Land and Cantonments Group

Muhammad Naeem Jan Khan

Intelligence Bureau