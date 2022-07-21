Those who conducted Punjab’s by-polls should be punished: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing the public through a televised speech. — Instagram Screengrab

Khan says if the biggest political party of Pakistan [PTI] doesn’t trust CEC, then “he should resign."

He warns if things are not done in a democratic manner, then people’s reaction would not be in his control.

"Three stooges — PM Shehbaz, Asif Ali Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman — are involved in horse-trading," he adds.

LAHORE: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan Thursday claimed that the government employed all efforts to defeat his party in Punjab by-polls.

Addressing his party workers in a televised speech, Khan expressed his anger with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) even after winning the by-election.

He said that those who conducted the Punjab by-election should be punished.

Accusing Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja of being biased, the PTI chairman said that he has never seen a “dishonest” election commissioner like him before.



Khan, highlighting the alleged wrongdoings of the CEC, said: “We [PTI] continued lodging complaints about rigging but the ECP did not pay heed.”

“We do not want to contest the general elections under the leadership of the incumbent chief election commissioner,” he said, adding that if the biggest political party of Pakistan [PTI] doesn’t trust the CEC, then “he should resign.”

He further added that the PTI, during its tenure, emphasised the adaption of the electronic voting machine (EVM); however, all those who are now in the government opposed the suggestion because “they knew that with the help of EVMs, nearly 130 methods of rigging could be eliminated.”

The PTI chairman reiterated that those who conducted the by-elections in Punjab should be punished as they used all tactics to defeat the PTI.

Khan warns of severe public reaction

“If people’s mandate is stolen in the Punjab Assembly tomorrow during the chief minister election, then I am warning that the country would head towards a condition like Sri Lanka and after that, whatever happens, it would not be my responsibility," he said.



Khan further warned that if things are not done in a democratic manner, then people’s reaction would not be in his control as the nation is now aware and enlightened and “they will not sit silently.”

The PTI chairman said that if the mandate of the people is respected in tomorrow’s, election then tomorrow “we will thank Allah and celebrate.”

He added that when PTI’s government will come into power after the chief minister's election tomorrow, then all those who broke the laws and Constitution and wronged PTI workers, supporters, and leaders will be punished.

PTI chairman highlights incidence of ECP's biasness