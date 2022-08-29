 
sports
Monday Aug 29 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pak vs Ind: What did Virat Kohli gift Haris Rauf after Asia Cup match?

By
SDSports desk

Monday Aug 29, 2022

Pakistans Haris Rauf (L) and Indian batter Virat Kohli. — Twitter/@BCCI/File
Pakistan's Haris Rauf (L) and Indian batter Virat Kohli. — Twitter/@BCCI/File

DUBAI: Following the nail-biting match with the arch-rivals in Asia Cup on August 28, Pakistan's all-rounder Haris Rauf united with Indian batter Virat Kohli on the field. 

The video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shows star players interacting with each other. 

Kohli, India's right-hand batsman, autographed and handed over his jersey to Haris Rauf, which the latter was visibly happy to receive.

Players from both teams have been seen positively interacting with one another since their arrival in the United Arab Emirates for Asia Cup 2022.

Earlier, Virat was also seen chatting with Pakistani captain Babar Azam, Pakistan's batting coach Mohammad Yousuf, and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.

India's captain Rohit Sharma was also spotted having a conversation with Babar Azam earlier. The two had a light chat on the sidelines of their practice sessions at the ICC Cricket Academy when Sharma asked about Babar's plans on getting married. 

After a nail-biting game between the two cricketing nations, India won against Pakistan by five wickets. The match had fans and spectators glued to their seats till the last ball.

