 
world
Thursday Sep 15 2022
By
AFP

'Love in midst of horror': the Auschwitz wedding

By
AFP

Thursday Sep 15, 2022

Tragic lovers: the Friemels on their wedding day in Auschwitz. —AFP
Tragic lovers: the Friemels on their wedding day in Auschwitz. —AFP

VIENNA: The two newlyweds have dressed up for the picture, but they are not smiling. And for good reason: their union was sealed at Auschwitz — the only wedding known to have taken place in the death camp.

The yellowed photo of Rudolf Friemel, an Austrian communist who resisted the Nazis, and his Spanish wife Margarita Ferrer Rey, is now on show in his home town Vienna.

It is the centrepiece of an exhibition, "The Wedding of Auschwitz", which uses papers donated by their family to tell the couple's heart-breaking story.

Friemel met Ferrer Rey in Spain after going there to fight with the International Brigades in 1936 against General Franco's fascists during the Spanish Civil War.

He was sent to Auschwitz in 1942 after returning home.

In the camp he was set to work repairing SS vehicles, and was held in "better conditions than other prisoners", according to Vienna´s Social Democratic mayor, Michael Ludwig, who wrote the introduction to the catalogue.

But why the Nazis granted the Friemels — their bitter enemies — "such an unique privilege to be able to marry remains a mystery to this day," Ludwig added.

Escape attempt

"What I find most interesting is that we see that there was love in the midst of horror," the couple's grandson, Rodolphe Friemel, told AFP from his home in southern France.

He wondered if "maybe my grandparents did all this just to see each other again," with Margarita allowed to travel to Auschwitz from Vienna for the wedding with their son — who was born in 1941 — and Friemel's father.

The marriage was registered at 11am on March 18, 1944, as the slaughter at the camp reached its peak.

Some one million Jews were murdered at Auschwitz-Birkenau as well as homosexuals, prisoners of war and others persecuted by Germany's Nazi regime.

Friemel, 48, gave the wedding documents, including congratulations messages from other prisoners, to the Vienna City Library early this year to ensure their preservation.

His grandfather was allowed to wear civilian clothes and let his hair grow for the occasion, and a cell was made available to the couple for their wedding night in the camp brothel.

But the respite was shortlived. Rudolf Friemel was hanged in December 1944 for helping to organise an escape attempt. The camp was liberated a month later.

All his wife and child — who moved to France after the war — were left with were his heartbreaking letters and poems.

Margarita died in 1987.

The show runs at Vienna City Library until the end of the month.

More From World:

Bangladeshi mystic fights demons with psychiatry

Bangladeshi mystic fights demons with psychiatry
Tutankhamun: Egyptians bid to reclaim their history

Tutankhamun: Egyptians bid to reclaim their history
South Korea arrests woman over dead children in suitcases

South Korea arrests woman over dead children in suitcases

Biden hosts anti-extremism 'summit' at White House

Biden hosts anti-extremism 'summit' at White House
Ukraine scientists claim they have spotted many UFOs

Ukraine scientists claim they have spotted many UFOs
Putin, Xi set to meet today in Samarkand

Putin, Xi set to meet today in Samarkand
Delhi High Court looks into condition of Pakistani Hindus living in city's slum

Delhi High Court looks into condition of Pakistani Hindus living in city's slum
Pizza girl: US woman breaks world record with 669 pizza items owned

Pizza girl: US woman breaks world record with 669 pizza items owned
In meeting with PM Shehbaz, Putin says pipeline gas supplies to Pakistan are possible

In meeting with PM Shehbaz, Putin says pipeline gas supplies to Pakistan are possible
Indo-Canadian charged with criminal vandalism for tearing Sikh leader's poster

Indo-Canadian charged with criminal vandalism for tearing Sikh leader's poster
US package for Pakistan's F-16 fleet irks India

US package for Pakistan's F-16 fleet irks India
WATCH: Black bear crashes kid's birthday picnic

WATCH: Black bear crashes kid's birthday picnic

Latest

view all