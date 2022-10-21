FATF session: Pakistan rejects Indian propaganda as unfounded

The Foreign Office building in Islamabad. File photo

Pakistan has rejected the anti-Pakistan Indian propaganda regarding the two-day plenary session of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) currently underway in Paris, Geo News reported.

Pakistan expects that the global anti-dirty money watchdog will move the country out of the grey list as the country has complied with all conditions.

Responding to the baseless propaganda of the Indian media ahead of the FATF's plenary session, Pakistan's foreign office said the anti-Pakistan campaign by the Indian media is based on dishonesty and untruth.

"We categorically reject the orchestrated malevolent campaign against Pakistan by the Indian media ahead of the FATF Plenary meeting," the FO spokesperson said, replying to questions on various news items published by the Indian media.

The spokesperson said that this is not the first time the Indian media has been fed through official leaks to promote misleading, baseless, and fabricated propaganda against Pakistan, just before the official FATF meetings.

The FATF and the wider international community have repeatedly acknowledged the steps taken by Pakistan to improve its AML/CFT regime, he said.

"Despite India’s feverish attempts to politicize the process and cast doubts on Pakistan’s efforts and accomplishments, the FATF agreed in its June 2022 plenary meeting that Pakistan had fully completed all substantive and procedural requirements of both its 2018 and 2021 Action Plans," he said.

"Realizing that there are no takers of its aspersions within FATF, India is desperately attempting to promote its malicious intentions through a characteristic disinformation campaign."

Pakistan has brought this recurring malafide endeavour to the attention of the FATF, he added.

The Indian media and state organs, feeding a mill of lies and propaganda, have no credibility, the Foreign Office spokesperson said.

Their anti-Pakistan narrative is unfounded and pathological. If anything, these shenanigans only serve to further expose the Indian media’s hollow credentials and the malice of its patrons.