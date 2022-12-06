 
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
Anushka Sharma leaves fans gushing with first look from 'Qala': Pics

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Anushka Sharma leaves fans gushing with first look from 'Qala'

Anushka Sharma has left many gushing on social media as she shared a  picture from her appearance in Qala in the song Ghody Pe Sawaar.

Taking to Instagram, she dropped black-and-white from her special appearance in Qala. 

Anushka looks breathtaking in a chiffon saree with a sleeveless blouse. Her retro hairstyle, the multi-layered necklace.

The PK actress captioned it as, "कोई कैसे उन्हें ये समझाये[email protected]_dee आप भी बतायें (How can someone explain this to [email protected]_dee you also tell) Loved loved loved being a part of #QALA's journey."

As soon as Qala was released, fans took to social media to shower their love on Anushka. A fan wrote comments like: "OMG! It feels amazing to see #AnushkaSharma back on screen after 4 years."

While a fan wrote Anushka in a Retro heroine look is 'truly iconic’, ‘Anushka is the combination of beauty and versatility.'

Anushka Sharma is glad that her presence has surprised fans who are going love her performance in her brother Karnesh Sharma’s production. 

She says, “I did this song for the fun of it. No other reason whatsoever and I enjoyed myself doing it! I had fun playing a yesteryears actress and I’m really happy to see the reactions from people for my special appearance. I wasn’t expecting that people would like it so much but I’m glad that they have and are happy to see me on screen after sometime.”

