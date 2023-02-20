 
Showbiz
Monday Feb 20 2023
Sonu Nigam says Laal Singh Chaddha's music could have come close to Kal Ho Naa Ho

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Sonu Nigam says Laal Singh Chaddha was plagued by negativity 

Sonu Nigam talks about how Laal Singh Chaddha's music comes close to Kal Ho Naa Ho but the film was plagued by negativity. 

Sonu worked on Laal Singh Chaddha songs but since the movie was crashed at box office after numerous boycotts, the songs did not do very well.

In an interview with Bombay Times, he said, "The credit for Laal Singh Chaddha goes to both Aamir and Pritam. The movie, unfortunately, was plagued by negativity. Otherwise, the songs I sang would have reached the level of Kal Ho Naa Ho. But I always say that every piece of art comes with its own destiny. Today, Kahani and Main Ki Karaan are a staple at my concerts."

Sonu has recently sung title track for Shehzada starring Kartik Aaryan. He called that track one of his ‘all-time favourites’. Sonu also revealed that he would be singing for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. 

