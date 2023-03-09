 
sports
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
AFP

New Zealand put Sri Lanka in as visitors set eyes on series sweep

By
AFP

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

New Zealand captain Tim Southee won the toss. Twitter/TheLionPrideSL
New Zealand captain Tim Southee won the toss. Twitter/TheLionPrideSL

CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand captain Tim Southee won the toss and elected to bowl under overcast skies at the start of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Christchurch Thursday. 

The Hagley Oval wicket has its traditional emerald sheen offering encouragement to the fast bowlers which made the decision obvious for Southee.

"We’ll have a bowl. Obviously there’s a bit of a green tinge in the wicket and that’s what you do here at Hagley," he said.

Sri Lanka have an outside chance of making the World Test Championship final if they sweep the two-Test series.

The visitors have experience in their batting stocks but look light on pace among their bowlers.

Their captain Dimuth Karunaratne said they hope to see signs of spin as the match unfolds.

"If you pass the first session, it should be good. We have a chance to make the (world) final, boys are doing well, we need to go one Test at a time," he said.

"Past doesn’t matter, if we play well we will have a good chance. We’ll have three pacers, but will play a spinner."

New Zealand are looking to back up their sensational one-run win over England last week.

The Black Caps dropped batsman Will Young in favour of seamer Blair Tickner who adds an extra fast bowling option to their ranks.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (capt), Matt Henry, Neil Wagner, Blair Tickner

Sri Lanka: Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Kasun Rajitha, Asitha Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

More From Sports:

Swiatek sets sights on fresh success at Indian Wells

Swiatek sets sights on fresh success at Indian Wells

Messi, Mbappe fail to inspire PSG as Bayern Munich secure quarter-final spot

Messi, Mbappe fail to inspire PSG as Bayern Munich secure quarter-final spot
Neymar set for ankle surgery in Qatar led by UK specialist

Neymar set for ankle surgery in Qatar led by UK specialist
Mbappe leads PSG's charge against Bayern Munich in Champions League

Mbappe leads PSG's charge against Bayern Munich in Champions League
PSL 2023 points table: Latest situation after QG vs PZ clash

PSL 2023 points table: Latest situation after QG vs PZ clash
QG vs PZ: Jason Roy sets new high score in PSL

QG vs PZ: Jason Roy sets new high score in PSL
PCB likely to appoint Yousuf as interim head coach as deal with Mickey Arthur takes time

PCB likely to appoint Yousuf as interim head coach as deal with Mickey Arthur takes time

PSL 2023: Sune Luus replaces Laura Wolvaardt for remaining Women’s League exhibition matches

PSL 2023: Sune Luus replaces Laura Wolvaardt for remaining Women’s League exhibition matches
First PSL century: Babar Azam's dream comes true

First PSL century: Babar Azam's dream comes true
PSL 2023: Babar Azam achieves another feat

PSL 2023: Babar Azam achieves another feat
PZ vs QG: Babar Azam, Saim Ayub smash second-highest partnership

PZ vs QG: Babar Azam, Saim Ayub smash second-highest partnership
PSL 2023: Here's what Zaman Khan thinks about playing for Lahore Qalandars

PSL 2023: Here's what Zaman Khan thinks about playing for Lahore Qalandars