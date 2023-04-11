Louisville mass shooting: Joe Biden once again urges Republicans to pass gun laws

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden walk to board Air Force One before departing Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in Jackson, Mississippi, on March 31, 2023. — AFP

After another mass shooting in Old National Bank in Kentucky that claimed at least five lives and wounded eight others, US President Joe Biden has again urged Republican legislators on Monday to help him pass gun reform laws gun, reported USA Today.



Louisville shooter, 25, opened fire in the morning of Monday on his colleagues. He was a graduate and had bachelors and masters in finance from University of Alabama. He was notified of being terminated from his employment, according to the investigations.



While offering his condolences Joe Biden described the mass shooting as a "senseless act of gun violence".

In a tweet, Joe Biden saod: "Jill and I pray for the lives lost and impacted by today's shooting," he said.

"Too many Americans are paying for the price of inaction with their lives. When will Republicans in Congress act to protect our communities?"

Last year, Congress passed a bipartisan gun safety law which Democrats regarded would not suffice. Biden said he has exhausted his executive authority while urging lawmakers to "ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines."

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a press briefing on Monday that "He [Biden] has taken action, he has taken action over and over again. The thing is, the president cannot do it alone."

US President Biden once again pressed federal lawmakers on Monday in a formal statement to give assent to gun reform laws, including requiring the "safe storage" of firearms.

The president said on Twitter: "Congress should also eliminate gun manufacturers' immunity from liability and require background checks for all gun purchases."

"We can and must do these things now," Biden wrote.

Also on Twitter, Republican Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said: "Elaine and I are devastated by the news coming out of Louisville this morning. Thank you to LMPD and our first responders for your bravery at the scene. We send our prayers to the victims, their families, and the city of Louisville as we await more information."

Another Kentucky Senator Rand Paul wrote on Twitter that "Kelley and I are praying for everyone involved in the deadly shooting in downtown Louisville this morning. Our hearts break for the families of those lost."

Authorities said that the gunman — who stormed the bank live-streamed the attack on Instagram.

According to interim Louisville Metro Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, the shooter has been identified as an employee at Old National Bank named Connor Sturgeon and was killed in an exchange of fire with the police.

The Louisville shooter, 25, carried an AR-15-style rifle, according to federal law enforcement personnel.

Five victims who were killed in the incident have been identified as Joshua Barrick, 40, Juliana Farmer, 45, Tommy Elliott, 63, James Tutt, 64, and Deana Eckert, 57, the local police chief said.

The initial estimates of the injured were nine.

It is the latest mass shooting incident. Last month, a shooting at Nashville local school killed at least six people including three nine-year-old children.

According to an estimate from the Gun Violence Archive, the number of mass shootings this year tops 145.