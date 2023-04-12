 
Wednesday Apr 12 2023
4.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Cobb in California's Bay Area

Wednesday Apr 12, 2023

A map shows the cluster of earthquakes around Cobb, California. — United States Geological Survey/Twitter
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolted parts of the Bay Area on Tuesday evening, but no casualties or damage has been reported as yet from the Cobb fire and rescue authorities.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake struck the Cobb area at around 10:39pm (Pacific Daylight Time) nearly six miles away from Cobb in Lake County.

The first quake was followed by a magnitude 2.5 seism about two miles north of the first quake site, also in The Geysers, 10 miles south of Cobb, which is the world’s largest geothermal field, having many geothermal power plants.

Meanwhile, scores of other small earthquakes were also recorded in the area late Tuesday. 

Cobb is a census-designated place (CDP) in Lake County, California, US, located 1 mile (1.6 km) northwest of Whispering Pines, at an elevation of 2,631 feet. 

The tremblor was felt in Oakland, Lakeport, Santa Rosa and Cotati. 

