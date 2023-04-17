Sindh schools, colleges to remain closed tomorrow

In this file photo, a girl reads a book while attending her daily class with others at a government school.— Reuters

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced that all educational institutes in Sindh will remain closed tomorrow (April 18) on account of Shab-e-Qadr.

“In pursuance of the decision of the Steering Committee Meeting of the School Education and Literacy Department, Government of Sindh, held on 22nd February 2022, all government and private educational institutions […] shall remain closed on Tuesday 18th April 2023 on account of Shab-e-Qadar (27th Ramadan, 1444),” the notification read.

Shab-e-Qadar (night of power) will be observed across the country tonight as all believers will seek forgiveness from Allah.

It should also be noted that the federal government has announced a five-day holiday on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

All the government, semi-government and private organisations, factories banks and educational institutions will remain closed from April 21 to 25 on account of the Eid, according to a statement issued by the interior ministry.

Ramadan 2023 started on March 23, after much confusion during the meeting for the moonsighting.

While the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to meet on April 20 for the sighting of the Eid ul Fitr crescent moon, a statement from the religious affairs ministry said.

The meeting is set to be held at the religious affairs ministry in Islamabad and will be presided over by Ruet-e-Halal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, the statement said.

The statement further said the meetings of the zonal committees will be held at designated locations across the country.