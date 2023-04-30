 
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
SDSports Desk

Babar Azam or Virat Kohli, who does Zainab Abbas like better?

SDSports Desk

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

Virat Kohli (from left), Zainab Abbas and Babar Azam. — Twitter/@imVkohli/@babarazam258/@ZAbbasOfficial/Files
Well-known cricket presenter Zainab Abbas has recently said that between Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Indian star Virat Kohli she believed the former for better, "at the moment".

However, the Pakistani presenter commented that fans of Azam — who currently leads Pakistan in all three formats of the game — are "sensitive".

While answering a question on who was the better player, during the Geo News programme Hasna Mana Hai, Abbas said: “At the moment, it’s Babar Azam.”

“Fans of Babar Azam are really sensitive. However, Babar is our pride,” she added.

In response to another question, Abbas opened up about who she thought was the most handsome player in the Pakistan team.

“During my time it was Shahid Afridi but now I think Naseem Shah is very popular,” she said.

Abbas also shared that she would have been a bowler if she played cricket professionally.

“I think I would have been a bowler. There is something inside me about fast bowling,” she said.

“Wasim Akram is my favourite [all-time Pakistani fast bowler],” she added.

Abbas's current assignment is the ongoing tour of Pakistan by New Zealand.

Green Shirts are currently leading the five-match ODI series 2-0 after winning the first two matches in Rawalpindi. The other matches of the current series are in Karachi on May 3, 5 and 7.

Earlier, the Black Caps shocked the home side by squaring a preceding five-match Twenty20 series 2-2 despite missing eight players — including skipper Kane Williamson — due to the ongoing Indian Premier League or injury.

