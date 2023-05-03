 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Wednesday May 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

Chinese FM to visit Pakistan for strategic dialogue on Friday

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 03, 2023

Chinas new foreign minister Qin Gang speaks at an event in Beijing on December 25, 2013 — AFP
China's new foreign minister Qin Gang speaks at an event in Beijing on December 25, 2013 — AFP

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang is set to arrive in Islamabad on Friday (May 5) on a two-day official at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to hold a strategic dialogue, the Foreign Office said Wednesday.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, this would be the Chinese foreign minister’s first official visit to Pakistan since assuming office.

FM Bilawal and his Chinese counterpart will co-chair the 4th round of the Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue.

The strategic dialogue is a structured mechanism that reviews bilateral cooperation in key areas.

The two sides will reaffirm the abiding vitality of the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership; develop a roadmap for multidimensional cooperation between Pakistan and China; and discuss the evolving regional and global landscape.

The 3rd round of the Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue took place in July 2021 in Chengdu, China.

On Tuesday, the Chinese foreign ministry announced that Foreign Minister Qin Gang will visit India to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers’ meeting to be held on May 4 and 5 in Panaji, the capital of Goa.

At the meeting, Qin Gang will exchange views with other SCO member state foreign ministers on the international and regional situation and SCO cooperation in various fields, among other topics, to make full preparation for this year’s SCO summit, the statement added.

More From Pakistan:

FM Bilawal to embark on two-day trip to India

FM Bilawal to embark on two-day trip to India
PM Shehbaz in UK to attend coronation ceremony of King Charles III

PM Shehbaz in UK to attend coronation ceremony of King Charles III
PTI apprises top court of talks with PDM, seeks implementation of Punjab polls verdict

PTI apprises top court of talks with PDM, seeks implementation of Punjab polls verdict

Uproar again in National Assembly over Supreme Court seeking proceedings record

Uproar again in National Assembly over Supreme Court seeking proceedings record
Germany pledges €120 million for fighting climate change in Pakistan

Germany pledges €120 million for fighting climate change in Pakistan
Is an end to child marriage within reach?

Is an end to child marriage within reach?
‘Show up in court or bail will be cancelled’, IHC warns Imran Khan

‘Show up in court or bail will be cancelled’, IHC warns Imran Khan
Below normal rains, above normal temperatures likely in Pakistan during monsoon season

Below normal rains, above normal temperatures likely in Pakistan during monsoon season
Earthquake in Islamabad, other cities

Earthquake in Islamabad, other cities
Court grants bail to Parvez Elahi in corruption cases

Court grants bail to Parvez Elahi in corruption cases
Shaukat Khanum medical board advises Imran Khan 'complete rest'

Shaukat Khanum medical board advises Imran Khan 'complete rest'
'Judiciary can't fix poll date': ECP challenges SC election verdict

'Judiciary can't fix poll date': ECP challenges SC election verdict