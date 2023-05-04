 
menu menu menu
world
Thursday May 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Police searches former Brazil President Bolsonaro's house

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 04, 2023

Jair Bolsonaro said his mobile phone and that of his wife had been seized during the raid.—Reuters
Jair Bolsonaro said his mobile phone and that of his wife had been seized during the raid.—Reuters

The Brazilian police searched Jair Bolsonaro's house in Brasilia over suspicions that he may have falsified his Covid-19 vaccination records to enter the US. As part of the operation, the police seized the mobile phones of Bolsonaro and his wife and arrested some of his close associates.

Bolsonaro denies wrongdoing; opposes vaccines and keeps vaccination records private. He has spread false information on the vaccine and its alleged side effects.

Under the new government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, an official deemed Bolsonaro's vaccination record a matter of public interest, revealing that he had been vaccinated in 2021. However, police suspect the record may have been falsified and conducted a search of his home on Wednesday.

Federal police suspect that "false data" was added to the Brazilian Ministry of Health's Covid-19 vaccination records to enable individuals to obtain vaccination certificates for entry into the United States. Bolsonaro denied altering any records during a statement following the search. He told reporters, "I did not falsify anything on my behalf."

Bolsonaro claims he didn't receive the Covid vaccine. False data was supposedly added to the records while he was still president between November and December of last year, around the time he travelled to Florida. Lula da Silva was inaugurated shortly after.

During his visit, the US hasn't commented on Bolsonaro's visa or vaccination records. Upon returning to Brazil on March 30th, Bolsonaro had to appear before the police twice in connection with two separate investigations. 

One investigation is regarding his alleged involvement in the storming of the Brazilian Congress by his supporters in January, while the other is regarding his potential illegal import and possession of expensive jewellery gifted to him and his wife by Saudi Arabia in 2019.

More From World:

'Archaic colonial legacies': India to disband cantonments, turn them into military stations

'Archaic colonial legacies': India to disband cantonments, turn them into military stations
Ukraine’s Zelensky rejects allegations of attack on Putin

Ukraine’s Zelensky rejects allegations of attack on Putin
Iran seizes another US oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz: US Navy video

Iran seizes another US oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz: US Navy
Russia accuses Ukraine of launching attack on Kremlin 'in a bid to kill Putin'

Russia accuses Ukraine of launching attack on Kremlin 'in a bid to kill Putin'
Belgrade school shooting leaves 8 children, guard dead

Belgrade school shooting leaves 8 children, guard dead
Texas shooter arrested after manhunt: officials

Texas shooter arrested after manhunt: officials
Taliban reject lifting ban on women’s work and education

Taliban reject lifting ban on women’s work and education
Five searching for 'Himalayan Viagra' missing in Nepal avalanche

Five searching for 'Himalayan Viagra' missing in Nepal avalanche
George Floyd death: Final officer convicted for manslaughter

George Floyd death: Final officer convicted for manslaughter
Woman murders her toddler, eats 'part of his body'

Woman murders her toddler, eats 'part of his body'
Woman's wedding dress 'held hostage' over unsettled debts

Woman's wedding dress 'held hostage' over unsettled debts

Seven bodies found during search for two missing teens in US

Seven bodies found during search for two missing teens in US