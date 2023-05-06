Maanum secures victory for Arsenal women against Leicester

Frida Maanum's stunning long-range goal secured Arsenal's win over Leicester City in the Women's Super League. Twitter

The Gunners bounced back after their Champions League heartbreak, as the Norwegian midfielder curled the ball in the net. Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall found humour in the fact that he enjoys both the Emirates and Meadow Park environments, just as he enjoys both fine dining and greasy food with cold beer.

The game could have been a disaster for Arsenal as they played in front of a smaller crowd of 3,982 in Meadow Park, just four days after losing in the Champions League in front of a record crowd of 60,063. However, Arsenal's coach pointed out that his team could have scored more goals in the match, but Katie McCabe's first-half penalty was saved by Leicester goalkeeper Janina Leitzig.

As the match approached the hour mark with no goals, the possibility of Arsenal missing Champions League contention loomed. However, Maanum's goal lifted the spirits of the Arsenal team and fans alike. Leicester's goalkeeper Leitzig denied Maanum's subsequent shots, preventing her from earning a hat-trick of long-range strikes.

Leicester's manager, Willie Kirk, praised his goalkeeper, calling her the "best keeper in the WSL" and the "best signing of the January window." He also acknowledged the journey his team has been through, stating that while they did not earn any points, they earned respect and pride. Leicester had previously lost all three WSL games against Arsenal by four goals or more.

It was a satisfying victory for Arsenal, and the team showed their resilience in bouncing back from their Champions League loss. While the game could have gone either way, Frida Maanum's goal was the difference-maker, and Arsenal will undoubtedly look to build on this win as they continue their WSL campaign.