Monday May 08, 2023
Manoj Bajpayee's OTT film 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai': Trailer out now

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai is set to premiere on Zee 5 on May 23
'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai' is set to premiere on Zee 5 on May 23

The captivating and thought-provoking trailer for the upcoming film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai, starring Manoj Bajpayee has been released.

Drawing inspiration from real-life events, Manoj’s movie guarantees a gripping and impactful courtroom drama. It narrates the tale of a common man, a lawyer in the high court, who daringly takes on an extraordinarily challenging case.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai highlights that in the battle between the willpower of an ordinary person and the influence of a self-proclaimed spiritual leader, it is the power of will that triumphs, underlining that no one is above the law.

The Family Man famed actor also spoke about his character once. He shared: “Portraying the role of P.C Solanki in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai has been an incredible experience as it is the inspiring story of an ordinary man who fought an extraordinary case against all odds for truth and justice.”

Manoj went on to say: “With the trailer out today, I hope that it appeals to the viewers and compels them to witness this story of victory and what all it took for P.C Solanki to achieve what he did.”

Premiering on May 23, 2023, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai is a courtroom drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and presented by Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited. The film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh, and Vishal Gurnani, with co-production by Juhi Parekh Mehta. It is set to release exclusively on the ZEE5 platform, reports India Today. 

