Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Don 3' in scripting stage: Reports

Shah Rukh Khan's hit film 'Don' completes 16 years

Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 3 is reportedly in the scripting phase as confirmed by producer Ritiesh Sidhwani.

Don is one of the blockbuster films of the Bollywood industry directed by Farhan Akhtar. Ever since, the first part completed 16 years in 2022, fans have been looking forward for another sequel.

On May 15, the producer shared an update regarding another Don sequel. According to him, the third part is currently in the scripting stage.

During an interview with agency PTI, Sidhwani stated: "Till my partner (Farhan Akhtar) finishes writing it, we won’t do anything. Right now, he is in the phase of completing the script... Even all of us are eagerly waiting to see Don.”



Khan starrer Don was released in 2006. The film also featured Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani, Arjun Rampal, Rajesh Khattar, Pavan Malhotra, Om Puri and Isha Koppikar.

In 2011, the film got a sequel that starred Priyanka, Om, Rajesh, Boman, Kunal Kapoor, Lara Dutta and others.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy shooting for upcoming action-thriller project Jawan, directed by Atlee. Moreover, he is all set to mark his first ever collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani in Dunki, reports India Today.