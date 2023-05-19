BIEK acting controller, secretary appointed

 
pakistan
Friday May 19, 2023
By
Rana Javaid

By
Rana Javaid

Friday May 19, 2023

Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) building. — Facebook/@BIEK Official
Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) building. — Facebook/@BIEK Official

KARACHI: The Sindh government has appointed Zaheeruddin Bhutto as the acting controller of examinations for the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK), a notification said on Friday. 

The notification said that Bhutto has been transferred and posted as the acting controller with the approval of the minister for universities and boards department. 

The appointment has been done as a "stop-gap arrangement with immediate effect till the appointment of a regular incumbent".

Bhutto was earlier posted as a deputy Controller of the Board of Secondary Education Larkana. 

Meanwhile, the government has also appointed Muhammad Imran Chishti as the board's secretary "with immediate effect till the appointment of a regular incumbent".

The notification issued in this regard said that Chishti was appointed with the approval of the controlling authority.

He was earlier named as the deputy secretary of the Mirpurkhas Board. Chishti has also served as the examination controller of BIEK. 

