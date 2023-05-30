Person who secured first position in intermediate was 'not college student'

Representational image. — Unsplash/File

The person from Shaheed Benazirabad who secured the first position in the intermediate examinations this year turned out "not to be a college student", Geo News reported Monday.

After media reports highlighted "the influential" student's records, the exam results became suspicious.

Later, reports suggested that the person, Saif Ali, was the son of a man serving as the security incharge of a political party and the college administration was under pressure to amend its records.

However, Nawabshah board chairman Dr Farooq Hasan denied these allegations during a telephonic conversation with Geo News.

He said that Ali had been a student of Government College Nawabshah since 2021, adding that the board has manual and computerised records to prove that he wasn't a fraudster.

Since the student was not present during the award ceremony, the college principal received the award on his behalf.

Universities and Boards Minister Ismail Rahoo has formed a three-member committee on the issue.

The additional secretary of the Universities Department will head the three-member committee, which will investigate and submit a report to the department within 14 days.

If the board's chairman or any other officer is found involved in the investigation, legal action will be taken against them.