pakistan
Tuesday May 30, 2023
By
APP

NAB chairman summoned by PAC for briefing

By
APP

Tuesday May 30, 2023

PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan presiding a meeting of the committee at Parliament. — National Assembly
  • PAC head directs authorities to expedite recovery from corrupt elements.
  • Says if NAB is unwilling to do its job then PAC may ask FIA to intervene.
  • MNAs seek complete records and details of NAB’s probes, inquiries.

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday summoned the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) chairman in its next meeting to get a briefing on the ongoing investigations and inquiries as well as recoveries from plunderers of the national wealth.

Presiding over the PAC meeting, chairman Noor Alam Khan directed the authorities concerned to expedite the process of recovery from corrupt elements.

The committee members called for the provision of complete records and details of NAB’s ongoing probes and inquiries.

“If NAB is reluctant to recover money from the looters then PAC may authorise the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to do the job,” Khan stressed. 

He also said many corruption cases were referred to NAB during the last year, but none had reached its logical conclusion so far.

The PAC also sought the record of expenses incurred on investigations of corruption cases. The chairman directed the authorities to complete the cases within the stipulated time.

Meanwhile, the committee directed the relevant authorities that they should not make any compromise on the areas of health, education, and defence aimed at improving the living standards of common men.

Investigators reject Imran Khan’s reply as he skips JIT appearance

May 9 arsonists also attacked police on March 8 outside Zaman Park: Mohsin Naqvi

‘Acute food insecurity to rise in Pakistan over next six months’

Ali Muhammad Khan, Shehryar Afridi re-arrested soon after release

Azam Swati’s non-bailable arrest warrant issued in controversial tweets case

‘Parliament will retaliate if its authority challenged’, defence minister tells top judge

ATC declares Zaman Park search warrant 'ineffective'

Govt raises objections on 3 judges hearing petitions against audio leaks commission

PM dismisses 'arsonist, anarchist' PTI's fence-mending calls

Justice Iqbal Hameed Ur Rahman appointed Federal Shariat Court CJ

Khaqan Abbasi says no political party can be disbanded

Imran Khan serves Rs10 billion notice to Qadir Patel for 'disparaging, malicious' allegations

