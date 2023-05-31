 
pakistan
Wednesday May 31, 2023
Rana Javaid

Scholarships: Good news for teachers

Representational image. — Reuters
Representational image. — Reuters

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh has decided to bestow scholarships to the public sector teachers willing to pursue further studies, it emerged on Wednesday.

A notification issued by Sindh Education Department stated that the scholarships will be provided at the Institute of Business Management (IOBM). 

The programmes for scholarships include Bachelors of Education (BEd), BEd Honors, Masters of Business Administration (MBA) in Educational Management, Masters of Philosophy (MPhil) in Education and Doctorate of Philosophy (PhD).

"Institute of Business Management, (IoBM) demonstrates commitment to support teachers from public sector in their career endeavors and therefore offering financial assistance to the teachers who get admission at IoBM," the notification read.

The teachers taking admissions in MPhil and PhD will get the benefit of financial assistance through instalments in tuition fees, while those pursuing BEd will get a 50% waiver in the tuition fees.

The willing candidates can reach out to the department's focal person Navera Abrar for further assistance with the admission process at her e-mail: [email protected] 

