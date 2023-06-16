 
pakistan
Friday Jun 16, 2023
By
Rana Javaid

Parents protest against 'illegal' increase in private schools' fee

By
Rana Javaid

Friday Jun 16, 2023

Parents protests against fee hike in Karachis private schools. — Photo by author
Parents protests against fee hike in Karachi's private schools. — Photo by author

  • Private schools raise fees by 30% to 40%.
  • Schools, despite ban, also sell textbooks and copies.
  • Education dept says minister unaware about fee hike.

KARACHI: Parents in the port city expressed outrage over private schools' "illegal" fee hikes, as students continue to enjoy their summer vacations, Geo News reported Friday.

The sources reported that private schools had raised their tuition fees by a significant 30% to 40% in an "illegal" manner.

Reportedly, these schools are selling textbooks and copies directly to students, contrary to a ban, as per the sources.

They said that the schools claim to have obtained permission from the provincial education department to justify their unauthorised increase in the fee.

Parents are expressing concerns about the additional financial burden of extra fees and the cost of books and uniforms imposed by private schools.

Meanwhile, Sindh's education department assured that the Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh would investigate the fee hike matter.

However, the education minister, as per the education department, was unaware of the illegal fee increases taking place within private schools, as the matter was not brought to their attention by the relevant department.

"Schools are only allowed to increase fees by 10% every year," the department stated.

