Facebook love: Indian woman holds visa for month-long stay in Pakistan, says DPO

A love-struck Indian woman who crossed the borders to meet her lover in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has complete documentation and a visa for a month-long stay in Pakistan, District Police Officer (DPO) Mushtaq Khan said.

Anju — a 35-year-old unmarried woman from Kailor in India's Uttar Pradesh, who travelled to Upper Dir via Wagah Border — says her friendship with Nasrullah, a 29-year-old resident of Kulshoin village in KP's district, began on Facebook, which later blossomed into love, The News reported.

She told the local journalists that she immensely loved Nasrullah and could not live without him, which was her motive behind travelling all the way to a rival country.

The Indian woman said she decided to leave her country for Pakistan and travelled to Upper Dir on a visit visa.

DPO Khan said Anju was with the police, and her travel to Pakistan was being investigated.

He said Anju had a valid visa with which she could stay in Pakistan for up to a month. Efforts to provide security to her were being made, and she would be presented before the media once she was cleared, he added.

Meanwhile, a security official said that the friendship between Anju and Nasrullah was also being investigated.

A local journalist said the Indian woman was avoiding appearance before the media.

He said that several journalists rushed to Nasrullah's house when the news about her arrival went viral on social media, but they were told the woman was not present at his home.

This is the second such incident in a month when a woman traveled across the boundaries of the rival countries Pakistan and India.

Earlier this month, a Pakistani married woman, mother of four, had snuck into India to re-marry her Indian lover Sachin, who she connected with through the online shooting game PUBG.

Seema Haider, now Seema Sachin, lives with her new husband in his house in Rabpura, a village in India.