Domestic help torture: 5-member JIT formed to probe charges against judge's wife

14-year-old domestic help seen on a hospital's bed during treatment in this still taken from a video. — Twitter

Islamabad Operations DIG heads five-member team.

ISI, IB and CTD officials part of investigation panel.

JIT to probe violence case at Police Lines Headquarters.

ISLAMABAD: A five-member joint investigation team (JIT) was formed to probe the much-highlighted case of physical abuse and torture of a 14-year-old domestic helper by the wife of Civil Judge Asim Hafeez, The News reported Saturday.



A harrowing case of brutal treatment of a teenage girl employed as a domestic help at the civil judge's home surfaced earlier this month when she was admitted to a hospital with serious injuries, and her parents accusing the judge's wife of allegedly torturing their child.

As per the developments that have taken place in the case so far, the suspect nominated by the victim's parents has acquired a protective bail from the Lahore High Court (LHC), while the victim's condition has improved a bit after deteriorating to a critical level.

The JIT formed to investigate the matter is headed by the Islamabad Operations deputy inspector general (DIG), who will serve as the body's convener. Other members include officials from the Inter-services Intelligence (ISI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and SSP investigations of Islamabad police.

The JIT will probe the case at Police Lines Headquarters.

On Friday, Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman demanded the government take notice of the Rizwana torture case.

“The victim girl should immediately get justice,” she said, adding that it was an illegal use of force in a judge's house.

The gruesome case of violence against a minor drew widespread condemnation from political and showbiz personalities.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and National Assembly's Committee for Human Rights also took notice of the matter and called for transparent investigations and action on the matter.

It may be noted that the 14-year-old victim is currently under treatment at Lahore's General Hospital for serious medical conditions — including multiple internal diseases and psychological issues apart from physical injuries — she has been suffering from due to alleged torture.

The girl was shifted to the hospital with fractures in her ribs and upper limbs, severe infection on her skin and eyes and serious head injuries "infested with maggots".

Her condition deteriorated further after being shifted to the hospital as she developed pneumonia, sepsis and infection in her lungs owing to complications caused by long-standing injuries.

A case had been registered against Civil Judge Hafeez's wife at the Hummak Police Station on July 25 under sections 506, 342, and 328 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Later, the police added eight sections and sub-sections to the first information report (FIR) after receiving a medico-legal report stating the nature of the injuries.

The civil judge has denied all allegations against his wife, Somia, saying that she might be strict with the house help but "never tortured" her. He also lamented "brutal media trial" of Somia.

After being booked, Asim expressed his wife's willingness to cooperate with the investigations; however, she has not joined the probe.