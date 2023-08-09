Pakistanis to decide future of country's politics: US

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller addressing a press briefing in Washington, on August 8, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — State Department

The United States believes that Pakistanis are to decide the future of the country's politics, State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller told Geo News on Wednesday.



The remark came in response to a question about the impending general elections, which will become due after the planned dissolution of assemblies today.

The State Department spokesperson said that Washington was determined to work with Pakistan on many issues.

As the incumbent government's constitutional term nears its end, all eyes are on the next general elections. However, a decision on when the polls will be held is yet to be made as it is subject to the fresh delimitation of the constituencies.

It may be noted that if the government dissolves prematurely, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is bound to hold the general elections within 90 days, instead of 60 if the legislature completes its constitutional term on August 12.

However, after the Council of Common Interest (CCI) approved of the census 2023, the ECP is bound to carry out new delimitations, which might take months.

On Monday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the general elections might be delayed until March next year.