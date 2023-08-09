 
menu menu menu

Pakistanis to decide future of country's politics: US

By
Wajid Ali Syed

|August 09, 2023

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller addressing a press briefing in Washington, on August 8, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — State Department
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller addressing a press briefing in Washington, on August 8, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — State Department

  • US determined to work with Pakistan on many issues.
  • Incumbent government's constitutional term nears its end. 
  • ECP bound to carry out fresh delimitations ahead of polls.

The United States believes that Pakistanis are to decide the future of the country's politics, State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller told Geo News on Wednesday.

The remark came in response to a question about the impending general elections, which will become due after the planned dissolution of assemblies today.

The State Department spokesperson said that Washington was determined to work with Pakistan on many issues.

As the incumbent government's constitutional term nears its end, all eyes are on the next general elections. However, a decision on when the polls will be held is yet to be made as it is subject to the fresh delimitation of the constituencies.

It may be noted that if the government dissolves prematurely, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is bound to hold the general elections within 90 days, instead of 60 if the legislature completes its constitutional term on August 12.

However, after the Council of Common Interest (CCI) approved of the census 2023, the ECP is bound to carry out new delimitations, which might take months.

On Monday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the general elections might be delayed until March next year. 

More From Pakistan:

'Coded conversation' between Imran, Attock jail official sparks concerns

'Coded conversation' between Imran, Attock jail official sparks concerns
PM all set to advise president for NA dissolution today

PM all set to advise president for NA dissolution today
PM Shehbaz to auction his Toshakhana gifts for welfare of orphans

PM Shehbaz to auction his Toshakhana gifts for welfare of orphans
Independence Day: Honking toy horn sellers, users to face music

Independence Day: Honking toy horn sellers, users to face music

PTI core committee invests Imran Khan with lifetime party chairmanship

PTI core committee invests Imran Khan with lifetime party chairmanship
ECP disqualifies Imran Khan for five years after conviction in Toshakhana case

ECP disqualifies Imran Khan for five years after conviction in Toshakhana case
'86% registrars believe brides lack skills to negotiate nikahnama terms'

'86% registrars believe brides lack skills to negotiate nikahnama terms'
Judge Humayun Dilawar who convicted Imran Khan not expelled from UK university

Judge Humayun Dilawar who convicted Imran Khan not expelled from UK university

India's Anju, who married to Pakistani friend, gets one year visa extension

India's Anju, who married to Pakistani friend, gets one year visa extension