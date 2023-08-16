Pakistan achieves historic feat at K2 base camp

This picture taken on July 15, 2023, shows an anti-littering sign posted at K2 Basecamp, the world's second tallest mountain in the Karakoram range of Gilgit Baltistan, Pakistan. — AFP

LAHORE: With the aim to reflect their patriotism and unity on the occasion of Pakistan's 77th Independence Day, the Pakistan Army, in collaboration with dedicated mountaineers, has achieved a historic feat at the K2 base camp by setting the world record for hoisting the largest national flag at the site.

The extraordinary milestone, according to The News report, was accomplished after the record-making group near the peak unfurled a gigantic 250-foot-tall national flag.

Through this remarkable achievement, the unwavering spirit of the nation was honoured and a tribute was paid to the brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army, particularly those defending the homeland on the challenging Siachen, regarded as the world's highest battlefield.

The awe-inspiring record-setting event was represented national pride, unity, and honour. A team of passionate individuals hailing from the country's provinces and regions — Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan — joined forces to create this monumental tribute to Pakistan.

Notably, the team extended beyond national boundaries, with a foreign participant named Martha from Spain standing side by side with her Pakistani counterparts, showcasing cross-cultural harmony and her love for the country.

Martha’s participation, as a foreign woman, serves as a poignant reminder of the universal values of peace and solidarity that transcend borders. Her inclusion stands as an inspiring example of international camaraderie and a heartwarming display of affection for Pakistan.

On this historic occasion, the entire nation congratulates the Pakistan Army, mountaineers, and all contributors to this remarkable achievement.

The sight of the colossal national flag waving against the backdrop of K2, one of the world’s most challenging and iconic mountains, becomes an enduring symbol of Pakistan’s resilience, courage, and unwavering commitment to its sovereign identity.

As Pakistan continues to make strides on the global stage, this extraordinary world record serves as a source of inspiration and pride for every citizen. It attests to the unbreakable bond between the people and the armed forces and embodies the enduring spirit that defines Pakistan as a nation.