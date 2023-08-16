 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
By
Our Correspondent

Pakistan achieves historic feat at K2 base camp

By
Our Correspondent

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

This picture taken on July 15, 2023, shows an anti-littering sign posted at K2 Basecamp, the worlds second tallest mountain in the Karakoram range of Gilgit Baltistan, Pakistan. — AFP
This picture taken on July 15, 2023, shows an anti-littering sign posted at K2 Basecamp, the world's second tallest mountain in the Karakoram range of Gilgit Baltistan, Pakistan. — AFP

LAHORE: With the aim to reflect their patriotism and unity on the occasion of Pakistan's 77th Independence Day, the Pakistan Army, in collaboration with dedicated mountaineers, has achieved a historic feat at the K2 base camp by setting the world record for hoisting the largest national flag at the site.

The extraordinary milestone, according to The News report, was accomplished after the record-making group near the peak unfurled a gigantic 250-foot-tall national flag.

Through this remarkable achievement, the unwavering spirit of the nation was honoured and a tribute was paid to the brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army, particularly those defending the homeland on the challenging Siachen, regarded as the world's highest battlefield.

The awe-inspiring record-setting event was represented national pride, unity, and honour. A team of passionate individuals hailing from the country's provinces and regions — Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan — joined forces to create this monumental tribute to Pakistan.

Notably, the team extended beyond national boundaries, with a foreign participant named Martha from Spain standing side by side with her Pakistani counterparts, showcasing cross-cultural harmony and her love for the country.

Martha’s participation, as a foreign woman, serves as a poignant reminder of the universal values of peace and solidarity that transcend borders. Her inclusion stands as an inspiring example of international camaraderie and a heartwarming display of affection for Pakistan.

On this historic occasion, the entire nation congratulates the Pakistan Army, mountaineers, and all contributors to this remarkable achievement.

The sight of the colossal national flag waving against the backdrop of K2, one of the world’s most challenging and iconic mountains, becomes an enduring symbol of Pakistan’s resilience, courage, and unwavering commitment to its sovereign identity.

As Pakistan continues to make strides on the global stage, this extraordinary world record serves as a source of inspiration and pride for every citizen. It attests to the unbreakable bond between the people and the armed forces and embodies the enduring spirit that defines Pakistan as a nation.

More From Pakistan:

In a first during peacetime, no Independence Day greetings exchanged between Pakistan, India

In a first during peacetime, no Independence Day greetings exchanged between Pakistan, India
Rana Sana, Raja Riaz see polls in February next year

Rana Sana, Raja Riaz see polls in February next year
US 'ready' to work with Pakistan's interim setup on 'free and fair' polls

US 'ready' to work with Pakistan's interim setup on 'free and fair' polls
Ali Mardan Domki approved as Balochistan interim CM

Ali Mardan Domki approved as Balochistan interim CM

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO
Cambridge announces IGCSE, O-Level results in Pakistan

Cambridge announces IGCSE, O-Level results in Pakistan

PMDC announces new date for MDCAT 2023

PMDC announces new date for MDCAT 2023
Shehbaz slams ‘PTI workers’ for 'maltreatment' of Hina Pervez Butt in London

Shehbaz slams ‘PTI workers’ for 'maltreatment' of Hina Pervez Butt in London

JIT grills Bushra Bibi for 20 minutes in Toshakhana case

JIT grills Bushra Bibi for 20 minutes in Toshakhana case
President Alvi signs Pemra amendment bill into law

President Alvi signs Pemra amendment bill into law
Imran Khan's nephew Hassaan Niazi handed over to Quetta police

Imran Khan's nephew Hassaan Niazi handed over to Quetta police
British-Pakistani journalist ‘wins right’ to sue CNN

British-Pakistani journalist ‘wins right’ to sue CNN