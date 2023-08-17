Media community applauds President Alvi's approval of key PEMRA Amendment Bill

President Arif Alvi signing the PEMRA Amended Bill 2023. Twitter

The Media Joint Action Committee (JAC) has expressed gratitude to President Dr Arif Alvi for the formal approval and signing of the PEMRA Amendment Bill 2023, as reported by Geo News on Thursday.

On Tuesday (August 15), President Alvi officially endorsed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023 by signing it, according to a press release issued by the President's House.

Representing various media entities including the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND), All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), and Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), the Media Joint Action Committee conveyed appreciation for President Alvi's understanding of the necessity of these amendments.

The amendments are seen as the initial stride toward granting PEMRA independence, defining the frequently misused term "Fake News," ensuring timely payment for electronic media workers, appointing the Chairman of PEMRA through Parliament rather than the government, and partially addressing longstanding demands of electronic media by rationalizing license terms.

The committee stated, "We view the passage of the bill positively and consider it a step in the right direction." It acknowledged that while there's still much work to be done to guarantee freedom of expression and an unfettered media, the current bill marks progress in the right direction.

According to the press release from the President's House, the bill was approved in accordance with Article 75 of the Constitution and has now become an official act.

Prior to signing the bill, President Alvi assured media workers and the journalist community of his support for the PEMRA bill, noting that it introduces improvements to the existing media legislation.

President Alvi also commended the united efforts of the media community in shaping amendments to the PEMRA law, particularly for safeguarding the rights of media workers.

He highlighted that the association of government advertisements with the payment of dues to electronic media employees will aid in addressing their concerns. He further discussed various aspects of the bill with the visiting delegation, emphasising the enhancements the amendment bill brings to the existing media law.

The Bill

Last week, the bill gained approval in both the upper and lower houses of parliament after the federal government withdrew it due to concerns from journalist associations.

The bill was initially presented by the then-Information Minister, Marriyum Aurangzeb, in the Senate. It was later introduced in the National Assembly, with amendments incorporated based on input from all stakeholders.

The bill stipulates the formation of a parliamentary committee responsible for appointing the Pemra chairman, with the Ministry of Information proposing five names for the chief of the media regulatory body.

The parliamentary body will consist of four National Assembly members and two Senate members, equally representing the treasury and opposition benches.

Suppose the parliamentary committee is unable to reach a consensus on the appointment within 30 days. In that case, the information ministry panel will forward a suitable name to the prime minister, who will then propose it to the president.

Furthermore, the amended legislation replaces the term "salary" with "dues" for media workers. Media houses that violate wage-related laws could face a fine of Rs10 million.

