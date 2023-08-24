New US consul general vows to boost economic, bilateral ties

Newly-appointed US Consul General of Karachi Conrad Tribble visits the Mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on August 24, 2023. — PR

KARACHI: Newly-appointed US Consul General of Karachi Conrad Tribble on Thursday assured his role to reinforce Washington’s commitment to further strengthen the economic and bilateral ties with Islamabad.

His statement came after his visit to the Mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah where he paid his respects to the founder of the nation.

Tribble, who assumed charge of his office in the metropolis on Monday, also laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum and signed the guestbook on behalf of the people of the United States.

“It is a great honour to be here at the Mazar-e-Quaid to pay my respects and commemorate the legacy of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. My visit today reaffirms the importance of the strong and enduring relationship between the United States and Pakistan.

"I am also reminded of Jinnah’s vision of a unified, democratic Pakistan, one in which equality, social justice, and economic opportunity prevail, something both our nations hold dear and continue to perfect through our many areas of cooperation," the US diplomat said.



Following the wreath laying, Tribble also visited the tombs of Pakistan's first prime minister Liaquat Ali Khan and Quaid-i-Azam’s sister Fatima Jinnah. He also toured the adjoining museum to better understand the life of Jinnah and see artefacts connected to his life.

“I am here to reinforce the US government’s commitment to further strengthen our economic ties, explore ways to broaden our bilateral trade, boost investment, and help create conditions for expanded inclusive entrepreneurship and educational opportunities," he remarked.



Before assuming charge as the consul general, Tribble served as the US Deputy Chief of Mission and Chargé d’affaires from 2020-2023 in Madrid, Spain.

Earlier, he served three years in Washington as deputy assistant secretary of state for Western Europe and the European Union, one year as head of the diplomatic tradecraft training school at the Foreign Service Institute, and one year as a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the US.

From 2012-2015, he was assigned as deputy chief of mission in Havana, Cuba, where he helped manage the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between the US and Cuba and the reopening of the US embassy there. His previous diplomatic assignments include Santiago and Port-au-Prin.