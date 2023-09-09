PTI urges President Alvi to announce election date

President, Dr Arif Alvi addresses during a seminar on the role of Ombudsman in Safeguarding Public Rights and Good Governance held at Governor House in Quetta on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. — PPI

PTI asks President Alvi to promptly exercise his powers.

"Any further delay could lead to Constitution's violation."

President Alvi completed his 5-year term a day earlier.

ISLAMABAD: Just hours before President Dr Arif Alvi's five-year constitutional term was set to end, the core committee of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) urged him to promptly exercise his powers and announce the date for the next general election and resolve the prevailing uncertainty around its conduct.

President Alvi, who was elected as Pakistan's head of state after receiving majority votes from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 2018, completed his five years in office on September 08 (Friday).

The PTI's core committee emphasised that any further delay in the matter could lead to a violation of the Constitution and the fundamental democratic rights of the people.



In a unanimous resolution, the committee maintained that the Constitution grants the president the authority to set the date for general elections within 90 days if the National Assembly dissolves prematurely.

They emphasised the importance of the president fulfilling this constitutional duty promptly to uphold the Constitution's supremacy and ensure a smooth transition of power.

The party, through participants of its core committee, said the "undemocratic and unconstitutional move of regime change conspiracy in April 2022" caused the current widespread chaos and turmoil in the state structure and governance.

It reiterated that the establishment of a democratic government was a constitutional requirement and the need of the hour, which was the only answer to the multifaceted crises facing Pakistan.

It is important to note that the National Assembly was dissolved in August after completing its tenure and as per the Constitution, elections were due in November. However, the previous government approved the 2023 census results making it mandatory for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to carry out delimitation afresh.

Later, the ECP announced a schedule to complete the task which would be completed on November 30 and the electoral process will start after this exercise.

On the other hand, some political parties, including the PTI and Pakistan Peoples' Party are of the view that polls should be held within the 90-day deadline set by the Constitution.

A number of petitions have also been filed in the Supreme Court, urging it to intervene in the matter.