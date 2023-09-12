NAB deputy chairman resigns from position

Newly-appointed acting chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) speaks in this undated photo. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Chairman Zahir Shah has resigned from his position citing personal reasons, The News reported Tuesday.



Shah tendered his resignation to NAB Chairman Lt General (R) Nazir Ahmad Butt on Monday, the publication reported.

Though no official word from the NAB on the stepping down of Shah has been issued yet, sources in the NAB confirmed that he resigned due to personal reasons.



According to the sources, Shah has submitted the resignation to the NAB chairman after a meeting. They added that Shah may be given another important assignment in the anti-corruption watchdog.

Prior to his elevation to the position of deputy chairman, Shah held the position of NAB Rawalpindi director general and director operations in the NAB Headquarters.

He had also served as NAB acting chairman after the previous NAB chairman, Aftab Sultan, stepped down from the office.

Shah's was the second resignation from the NAB in a week as a few days back Prosecutor General Accountability Justice (R) Syed Asghar Haider submitted his resignation, citing personal reasons.

Asghar's tenure was to end in February 2024. Investigations into the 190 million pounds scandal have been completed and a reference was to be filed this month in an accountability court — which cannot be done without the approval of the prosecutor general.

The PG has sent his resignation to the NAB chairman and it has been received in the Prime Minister’s House.



The prosecutor general confirmed his resignation, saying that it was tendered due to personal reasons.

The PTI government had given a 3-year service extension to Asghar Haider through an ordinance in February 2021.