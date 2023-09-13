 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Parts of country to receive rains from this week

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Vehicles passing through rainwater during the heavy rain in Karachi on March 24, 2023. — INP/File
Vehicles passing through rainwater during the heavy rain in Karachi on March 24, 2023. — INP/File 

Intermittent rain coupled with thunderstorms under a monsoon system are likely to hit the upper parts of the country from September 15 to 20, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a forecast issued on Wednesday.

The weather advisory stated that "moderate monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country from 15th (evening/night)".

A westerly wave is also likely to enter the country on September 16.

Under the influence of this, rain/wind-thunderstorm (with few moderate to isolated heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir, (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera from September 15 to 20 with occasional gaps.

Rain along with wind-thunderstorm is also expected in Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Bhakkar from September 16 to September 18 with occasional gaps while, in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Musa Khel, Barkhan, Zhob, Kalat, Khuzdar, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur, Tharparkar, Umer Kot and Sanghar during the period.

Advisory

Moderate to heavy falls may increase the water flows in local Nullahs/streams of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Galliyat, Murree, Rawalpindi/Islamabad from Sept 17 to 19.

Moderate to heavy rains may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra and Abbottabad during the wet spell from Sept 16 to 19, the weather department said.

Prevailing very hot and humid conditions are likely to subside during the spell.

More From Pakistan:

Weird that only a certain party knows election date, says Bilawal

Weird that only a certain party knows election date, says Bilawal

Gen Munir calls for 'enhancing' defence collaboration with Turkey

Gen Munir calls for 'enhancing' defence collaboration with Turkey
SDGs Academy distributes awards among youth working on climate change video

SDGs Academy distributes awards among youth working on climate change
No place for any 'hostage group' in Pakistan, says PM Kakar on visit to GB

No place for any 'hostage group' in Pakistan, says PM Kakar on visit to GB
‘General elections should be held on November 6’, President Alvi suggests to CEC Raja

‘General elections should be held on November 6’, President Alvi suggests to CEC Raja
‘Credible, inclusive' elections crucial for Pakistan: British high commissioner

‘Credible, inclusive' elections crucial for Pakistan: British high commissioner
Judicial remand of Imran, Qureshi in cipher case extended till Sept 26

Judicial remand of Imran, Qureshi in cipher case extended till Sept 26
Law ministers urge all state organs to respect ECP's authority regarding election date

Law ministers urge all state organs to respect ECP's authority regarding election date
SC upholds conviction of ex-army officers for conspiring against Benazir govt

SC upholds conviction of ex-army officers for conspiring against Benazir govt

In a first, female cop posted as additional SHO in Kurram

In a first, female cop posted as additional SHO in Kurram
US envoy reaffirms support for Balochistan in Gwadar visit

US envoy reaffirms support for Balochistan in Gwadar visit
Fazl says ready for elections ‘even if polls to be held tomorrow’

Fazl says ready for elections ‘even if polls to be held tomorrow’