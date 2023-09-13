Parts of country to receive rains from this week

Vehicles passing through rainwater during the heavy rain in Karachi on March 24, 2023. — INP/File

Intermittent rain coupled with thunderstorms under a monsoon system are likely to hit the upper parts of the country from September 15 to 20, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a forecast issued on Wednesday.



The weather advisory stated that "moderate monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country from 15th (evening/night)".

A westerly wave is also likely to enter the country on September 16.

Under the influence of this, rain/wind-thunderstorm (with few moderate to isolated heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir, (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera from September 15 to 20 with occasional gaps.

Rain along with wind-thunderstorm is also expected in Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Bhakkar from September 16 to September 18 with occasional gaps while, in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Musa Khel, Barkhan, Zhob, Kalat, Khuzdar, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur, Tharparkar, Umer Kot and Sanghar during the period.

Advisory

Moderate to heavy falls may increase the water flows in local Nullahs/streams of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Galliyat, Murree, Rawalpindi/Islamabad from Sept 17 to 19.

Moderate to heavy rains may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra and Abbottabad during the wet spell from Sept 16 to 19, the weather department said.

Prevailing very hot and humid conditions are likely to subside during the spell.