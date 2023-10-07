Here's what you need to know about scholarships in Saudi Arabia

Students pose at their graduation. — Unsplash/File

In a positive development for Pakistani students, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Saturday announced scholarships for aspiring pupils wishing to study abroad in Saudi Arabia.

Taking to X — formerly known as Twitter — HEC advertised the Saudi government's scholarships urging Pakistani students to apply for them.

The scholarships are being provided for Bachelor's, Master's, PhD, and other programmes.

The Kingdom is offering both full and partial scholarships along with the self-finance option as well.

Out of the scholarships being offered by the Saudi government, 80% pertain to Bachelor's degrees, whereas 12% are for Master's and doctoral degrees.

The remaining 8% of scholarships will be awarded for diploma degrees and higher diplomas.

Students who wish to avail the scholarships can do so by visiting the official Saudi government's website:studyinsaudi.moe.gov.sa.

It is pertinent to know that HEC is merely advertising the scholarship and that aspirants must contact the respective Saudi university for details.

"All queries shall directly be asked from the respective Saudi university. HEC is only advertising this scholarship programme," HEC said.