 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Saturday, October 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Here's what you need to know about scholarships in Saudi Arabia

By
Web Desk

Saturday, October 07, 2023

Students pose at their graduation. — Unsplash/File
Students pose at their graduation. — Unsplash/File

In a positive development for Pakistani students, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Saturday announced scholarships for aspiring pupils wishing to study abroad in Saudi Arabia.

Taking to X — formerly known as Twitter — HEC advertised the Saudi government's scholarships urging Pakistani students to apply for them. 

The scholarships are being provided for Bachelor's, Master's, PhD, and other programmes.

The Kingdom is offering both full and partial scholarships along with the self-finance option as well.

Out of the scholarships being offered by the Saudi government, 80% pertain to Bachelor's degrees, whereas 12% are for Master's and doctoral degrees.

The remaining 8% of scholarships will be awarded for diploma degrees and higher diplomas.

Students who wish to avail the scholarships can do so by visiting the official Saudi government's website:studyinsaudi.moe.gov.sa.

It is pertinent to know that HEC is merely advertising the scholarship and that aspirants must contact the respective Saudi university for details.

"All queries shall directly be asked from the respective Saudi university. HEC is only advertising this scholarship programme," HEC said.

More From Pakistan:

'Free Rano': Activists stage art protest for release of captive bear in Karachi zoo video

'Free Rano': Activists stage art protest for release of captive bear in Karachi zoo
UN bodies appeal Pakistan to ensure protection of 'vulnerable Afghans'

UN bodies appeal Pakistan to ensure protection of 'vulnerable Afghans'
MoFA asked to provide protocol to LHC judge’s son during foreign trip

MoFA asked to provide protocol to LHC judge’s son during foreign trip
Admiral Naveed Ashraf handed over command of Pakistan Navy

Admiral Naveed Ashraf handed over command of Pakistan Navy
Envoy thanks US lawmakers for thwarting anti-Pakistan move

Envoy thanks US lawmakers for thwarting anti-Pakistan move
‘Today is my last day in office, then I will leave’, Nawaz Sharif tells journalists in London

‘Today is my last day in office, then I will leave’, Nawaz Sharif tells journalists in London
Army chief briefed over ‘repatriation of illegal foreigners’ during Karachi visit video

Army chief briefed over ‘repatriation of illegal foreigners’ during Karachi visit
Shehbaz 'plays down' any legal barrier to Nawaz Sharif's homecoming

Shehbaz 'plays down' any legal barrier to Nawaz Sharif's homecoming
Afghan citizens involved in Karachi street crime, reveals senior police officer

Afghan citizens involved in Karachi street crime, reveals senior police officer
Nawaz needs nonstop monitoring owing to residual cardiac disease symptoms: report

Nawaz needs nonstop monitoring owing to residual cardiac disease symptoms: report
IHC CJ grills PTI lawyer for party's reservations on Imran Khan's Adiala transfer

IHC CJ grills PTI lawyer for party's reservations on Imran Khan's Adiala transfer
EU's lawmakers rollover Pakistan's GSP+ status till 2027

EU's lawmakers rollover Pakistan's GSP+ status till 2027