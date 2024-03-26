 
Taylor Swift 'takes the lead' in Travis Kelce relationship?

By
Web Desk
|

March 26, 2024

Taylor Swift 'takes the lead' in Travis Kelce relationship?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s recent vacation pictures depict important dynamics between them, according to a body language expert.

The couple was spotted packing on PDA during their romantic getaway to the Bahamas. The paparazzi even captured the two sharing an intimate moment in the middle of the sea.

In one of the pictures, Taylor was seen heading towards the beach while holding Travis' hand.

Analyzing the image, Judi James told the Mirror that Taylor “took the lead” after Travis appeared "slightly more wary.”

“Taylor seems to be hugely confident and even taking the lead in these romantic, surf-based moments with Travis. Clutching his hand, she is seen walking ahead and far more animated while he appears slightly more wary and maybe needing her encouragement to relax and have playful fun,” she explained.

Judi added, "Her stride is larger here and she seems to face-check him, apparently joking and chatting until she encourages him to laugh and enjoy himself in the world of intimate beach moments accompanied by an entourage and paparazzi."

