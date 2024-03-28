 
Kenan Thompson makes shock admission amid set abuse accusaations

March 28, 2024

Kenan Thompson recently reacted to Quiet on Set documentary allegations.

In his latest presence on Tamron Hall Show, the American actor and comedian spoke openly about the heated accusations.

The 45-year-old actor started the chat and said, “It’s tough for me. I can’t really speak on things that I never witnessed,” hinting, “you know what I’m saying?”

“Because all these things happened after I left basically and Dan [Schneider] wasn’t really on Kenan and Kel like that,” Kenan explained.

He continued to address, “I mean, he got a ‘created by’ credit but it was a different showrunner, so our worlds weren't overly overlapping like that outside of All That necessarily.”

“Being on set is supposed to be a safe space,” the Saturday Night Live star declared and added, “It’s supposed to be a safe place for kids, and to hear all about that is just like, ‘How dare you?’”

Kenan also confessed that his and Dan’s “worlds weren’t really, like, overly overlapping like that outside of All That necessarily.”

“And all that negativity kind of started happening outside of our tenure there,” he observed.

Nonetheless, he expressed sympathy to the victims and concluded, “I wasn’t aware of a lot of it but my heart goes out to anybody that’s been victimized and their families.”

