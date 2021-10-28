Pak vs Afg: 'Afghanistan has world class spinners, but we have plans against them,' Saqlain Mushtaq says

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
Oct 24
PAK

Pakistan win by 10 wickets
AFG
Oct 25
SCO

Afghanistan win by 130 runs
SAF
Oct 26
WIN

South Africa win by 8 wickets
PAK
Oct 26
NZL

Pakistan win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 27
BAN

England win by 8 wickets
SCO
Oct 27
NAM

Namibia win by 4 wickets
AUS
7:00 pm
SRL
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
BAN
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
SRL
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
NAM
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
SRL
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
BAN
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
NAM
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
SCO
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
BAN
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
SRL
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
NAM
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
SCO
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
SCO
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
NAM
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Thursday Oct 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs Afg: 'Afghanistan has world class spinners, but we have plans against them,' Saqlain Mushtaq says

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 28, 2021

Pakistans interim head coach Saqlain Mushtaq. — AFP/File
Pakistan's interim head coach Saqlain Mushtaq. — AFP/File

  • Interim head coach says Pakistan is playing with the mindset of "world champions", the two wins have given them the confidence.
  • Mushtaq emphasises his team needed to be wary of a dangerous Afghanistan.
  • He says the management is not planning to change the winning combination in the match against Afghanistan.

DUBAI: Pakistan's interim head coach Saqlain Mushtaq declared that his team has "the mindset of champions" as they play Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Friday.

Addressing a press conference in Dubai, Mushtaq said his team needs to be wary of a dangerous Afghanistan.

"We know Afghanistan is a very good team but our plans are well-placed and we need to execute those plans as we have done in the first two games," he added.

The interim coach further said that T20 is a game in which one should expect highs and lows.

He said it is not easy to score big on pitches, one has to be technically strong while playing on such fields.

 "Our players are well aware of these conditions, "Mushtaq said, adding that we have to make each and every match important, "we have to play with the same mindset."

The 2009 champions thumped arch-rivals India by 10 wickets in their opening match followed by a nervy five-wicket win over New Zealand, making them well placed for the semi-finals.

"We are playing with the mindset of world champions," Mushtaq said on Thursday, adding that the two wins have given the team the confidence and belief to achieve that goal.

Mushtaq replaced Misbah-ul-Haq, who resigned last month, and is bringing his experience as a spin-bowling consultant for England, Bangladesh, and New Zealand in the past.

It should be recalled that Afghanistan crushed qualifiers Scotland by 130 runs in their first Group 2 game with off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman taking 5-20 and leggie Rashid Khan 4-9.

Himself a great off-spinner who played 49 Tests and 169 one-day internationals for Pakistan, Mushtaq called Afghanistan's spinners "world-class".

"Rashid and Mujeeb are quality spinners and have been doing well for their team as well as in the private leagues around the world, but we have plans against them," said Mushtaq.

Speaking about changes in the batting order, he said: "The entire team is playing well. We are happy with this combination."

"We are not thinking of removing Fakhar Zaman from one down. He played well in warm-up matches."

Mushtaq stated that the management is not planning to change the winning combination in the match against Afghanistan.

"To become a world champion, you have to play different cricket and then you have to play ahead of it.

"All the teams have come to win, England, and India were also being called favourites," he underlined, adding that they are not thinking about who will compete next.

He praised the unity of his players, saying it has helped them achieve good results.

"Our theme is 'together we achieve' and it's not 'I did well' or 'he did well', but it's 'we did well' sort and that has helped us gel well."

Mushtaq pointed out that Pakistan have played most of their cricket in recent years in the United Arab Emirates.

"These conditions of the UAE are very familiar for my players and we have been playing home international matches and Pakistan Super League games here and that has, and will, help our players."

Pakistan will play Namibia on November 2 and Scotland five days later in the Super 12 stage.

But looking farther ahead, Mushtaq hopes to meet India again at the World Cup — this time in the final.

"If India comes in the final, then it would be very good for the International Cricket Council, fans around the world and for world cricket," he said.

"That will bring the two countries closer. For me, it should be a win for love and defeat for hate."

— With additional input from AFP.

