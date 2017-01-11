Russian hackers claim to have compromising information on Trump: CNN

WASHINGTON: Classified documents presented last week to President-elect Donald Trump included allegations that Russian operatives claim to have compromising information about him, CNN reported on Tuesday.

The allegations were in a two-page synopsis appended to a report presented by US intelligence officials to Trump and President Barack Obama on Russian interference in the 2016 election, CNN said, citing multiple US officials with direct knowledge of the briefings.

The allegations came, in part, from memos compiled by a former British intelligence operative, whose past work US intelligence officials consider credible, CNN reported.

It said the FBI is investigating the credibility and accuracy of these allegations, which are based primarily on information from Russian sources, but has not confirmed many essential details in the memos about Trump.

Trump's reaction

Donald Trump on Tuesday denounced a "political witch hunt," following the reports he had been briefed on allegations that Russia holds compromising personal and financial information about him.

FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Several US media outlets published -- without corroborating its contents -- a 35-page dossier on which the synopsis is based, which includes highly salacious material and had been circulating in Washington circles for months.

0



0





