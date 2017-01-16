Milk from only 2 out of 200 companies safe for drinking

ISLAMABAD: Only two out of 200 milk companies surveyed by government officials have been declared safe to drink.

The figures were revealed on Monday by officials of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Pakistan Standards and Quality Control during a briefing to Standing Committee of the Senate.

The officials said that in October last year, they had been given the task of checking the quality of milk. Of them they found only one company in Karachi delivering safe milk to consumers.

The committee asked officials to submit a report to the Senate committee over unsafe milk companies within a month.

A report on unsafe milk companies in Punjab by the provincial food authority pointed out that chemicals like formalin and sugarcane juice were being added by companies in milk. The report was submitted in the Supreme Court Lahore-registry on December 27.

