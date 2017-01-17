Former diplomats advise Turkey against extending Erdogan's power

A number of former Turkish diplomats have issued a statement urging their government to not go ahead with a constitutional amendment that will shift the country towards an executive presidential system of governance.

The statement signed by 62 former diplomats state, “We are deeply concerned that such a development will further divide Turkey and will put it into a serious internal and external crisis at a time when the Republic of Turkey is facing terrorism, economic difficulties and the threat of war,” according to reports in Turkish media.

Reuters adds: Turkey's parliament has voted in favor in a first round ballot on a constitutional bill that will extend President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, which opposition politicians say could put the country at risk of growing authoritarianism.

The assembly approved the final 18th article of the package late on Sunday and according to parliament regulations will now take a two-day break from the talks before a second round of voting during which any changes to the articles will be debated.

The ruling AK Party, backed by the nationalist MHP, is pushing through legislation that Erdogan says will bring strong executive leadership needed to prevent a return to the fragile coalition governments of the past.

If parliament gives final approval to the constitutional package it will be put to a referendum expected in the spring.

The main opposition CHP and the pro-Kurdish HDP, the second largest opposition party, strongly oppose the changes.

The reform will enable the president to issue decrees and will allow him to be a member of a political party. The plans envisage presidential and general elections in 2019 with a president eligible to serve a maximum two five-year terms.

