Joint chiefs of staff at meeting in Riyadh/SPA
The global coalition of 14 countries against Daesh met in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for a two-day conference where it stressed the need to defeat the terrorist group and focused on identifying operational means for the purpose.
According to Arab media, the participants, who met on January 15-16, agreed to hold general and bilateral meetings at the level of army chiefs of staff and their representatives in allied states as part of continued efforts to defeat Daesh and block terrorists’ propaganda.
The participants also affirmed their support for Turkey’s Operation Euphrates Shield to fight the terrorist group in Syria.
Anti-Daesh coalition meets in Saudi Arabia to stress need to defeat terrorists was posted in world of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv
on January 17, 2017 and was last updated on January 17, 2017. This news story is related to Anti Daesh Coalition, Geo News, International, International News, Islamic Military Alliance, Latest World News, Saudi Arabia, World, World News. Permanent link to the news story "Anti-Daesh coalition meets in Saudi Arabia to stress need to defeat terrorists" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/127627-Anti-Daesh-coalition-meets-in-Saudi-Arabia-to-stress-need-to-defeat-terrorists
.