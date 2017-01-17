Anti-Daesh coalition meets in Saudi Arabia to stress need to defeat terrorists

Related Stories Defence minister confirms Raheel Sharif's appointment to Islamic military alliance

The global coalition of 14 countries against Daesh met in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for a two-day conference where it stressed the need to defeat the terrorist group and focused on identifying operational means for the purpose.

According to Arab media, the participants, who met on January 15-16, agreed to hold general and bilateral meetings at the level of army chiefs of staff and their representatives in allied states as part of continued efforts to defeat Daesh and block terrorists’ propaganda.

The participants also affirmed their support for Turkey’s Operation Euphrates Shield to fight the terrorist group in Syria.

