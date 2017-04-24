PM congratulates Younis Khan on achieving 10,000-run milestone

Related Stories Mighty Younis becomes first Pakistani to score 10,000 Test runs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has extended felicitations to Younis Khan for becoming the first Pakistani batsman to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket.

In a statement from PM House on Monday, the Prime Minister congratulated Younis on achieving the milestone and said the record is a manifestation of the legendary batsman’s talent, hard work and dedication.

“The entire nation is proud of your wonderful achievement,” the Prime Minister said in his statement.

CM Punjab felicitates Younis

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the veteran cricketer on breaking the 10,000 run barrier.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, the chief minister hailed Younis Khan as a “true embodiment of Pakistaniat”.

“Congratulations to Younis Khan on earning the well deserved honour of scoring the 10K runs, first Pakistani to do it,” he tweeted.

“YK is true embodiment of Pakistaniat who showed that no matter what detractors say hardwork and perseverance pays,” he added.

Imran Khan hails Younis' 'courage, determination & ability'

Congratulating Younis Khan on achieving the momentous feat, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan tweeted it is the batsman's "courage, determination & ability to score against quality bowling in difficult conditions that has led to this achievement".

Younis Khan on Sunday became the first Pakistani and only the 13th cricketer to reach 10,000 runs in the longest and prestigious format of the game. He achieved the feat during Pakistan’s first innings against the West Indies in the ongoing Test at Kingston, Jamaica.

The series will be Younis’ last, as he had announced earlier he would be retiring from international cricket after the Windies series.

