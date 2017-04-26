Govt of Sindh imposes restriction on entry of heavy traffic in Karachi

KARACHI: The Home Department, on Wednesday, issued a notification barring the entry of heavy traffic in the city.

According to the notification, heavy traffic, except passenger buses and coaches, will not be allowed to enter the city limits from 6:00 AM till 11:00 PM for the next three months.

The restriction was imposed following a court order to curtail the traffic and accidents in the city, the notification stated.

Water tankers, however, will be allowed to move to hydrants as per the scheduled time.

Vehicles transporting edible oil, oxygen, medical gases, and life-saving medicines will be exempt from the restriction.

"The Government of Sindh is satisfied that to overcome the acute traffic congestion in the city and for the safety and protection of citizens from the hazard/risk of road accidents, it is essential to stop the entry of heavy vehicles other than passenger buses and coached between 06:00 AM to 11:00 PM in Karachi," the notification stated.

The notification was issued after the DIG Traffic Karachi requested the court to order for the restriction to be imposed in the city.

Read more: DIG Traffic bans entry of heavy vehicles in Karachi

Earlier on March 31, a similar ban was imposed by the DIG Traffic on the entry of heavy vehicles in Karachi in the wake of increasing number of casualties due to road accidents.

"Around 20 people died in traffic incidents in the last 15 months. This is also terrorism," the SHC remarked following which the traffic police imposed the ban.

0



0





